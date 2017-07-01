Adele cancels Wembley Stadium concerts due to damaged vocal chords

Pop star Adele has said she is "devastated" after being forced to cancel her last two sell-out shows at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

The 29-year-old singer apologised after damaged vocal cords meant thousands of fans will miss out on seeing the star perform her last concerts of the year.

She had already performed two nights to crowds of around 98,000 fans on Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets for her Saturday and Sunday shows were also due to be before capacity crowds.

On a post shared on social media, she said: "To say I'm heartbroken would be an understatement.

"The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life.

To come home to such a response after so long away doing something I never thought I could pull off but did has blown me away.

"However, I've struggled vocally on both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do."

The Grammy award winner said she went to see a throat doctor on Friday night, who advised her not to perform over the weekend.

She said: "I'm already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice.

"I've considered doing Saturday night's show but it's highly unlikely I'd even make it though the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way.

"I'm so desperate to do them that I've even considered miming, just to be in front of you and be with you.

"But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there."

The star said she would not take the decision lightly, adding: "To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn't having to write this.

"It's something I'm really struggling to come to terms with. It's as if my whole career has been building up to these four shows."

She said refunds would be available to fans if shows cannot be rescheduled, signing off with: "I'm sorry, I'm devastated.

"I'm sorry. I love you. I'm so sorry. Please forgive me x."