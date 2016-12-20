After school club children given pre-Christmas treat

It was party time for dozens of Hartlepool youngsters who attend an after school and holiday club.

Over 40 children who use Oscars at the West Rugby Club, in Catcote Road, enjoyed a Christmas buffet, party games and a visit from Santa.

Sandra Robinson, out of school coordinator, at Hartlepool Borough Council, which runs the scheme, said: “We have a great group of children who attend Oscars and they fully deserved their pre-Christmas treat.

“Staff prepared a Christmas buffet and the children all wore party hats to get in the Christmas spirit.

“This was followed by party games but the biggest surprise was when Santa Claus made a guest appearance.”

Children who attend Oscars take part in a wide range of activities after school until 6pm.

Staff collect them from school and transport them to the site.

The scheme also operates during most school holidays when parents are able drop off their children from 8am with children given breakfast on arrival.

Oscars caters for children aged three to 16 years has been running now for over 20 years.

Earlier this year, it was recently rated as outstanding by Ofsted inspectors who hailed the leadership and high quality of childcare.

The after-school service restarts after the Christmas holidays on Tuesday, January 3, and the holiday club will next operate during the February half-term.

Anyone wishing to see Oscars and meet staff can do so by emailing sandra.robinson@hartlepool.gov.uk.

Alternatively, call 07771 936968 when it re-opens on next year.