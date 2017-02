A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury afer a road accident in Hartlepool.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the service had been called to the scene at 11.22am, after a report of a collision between a car and motorbike.

The patient had been taken to North Tees Hospital.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service also attended but a spokesman said the patient had been assessed at the scene and his injuries did not require require an airlift.

