Air ambulance called to rescue girl, 8, impaled on railings in Hartlepool

Have your say

Emergency services were called after an eight-year-old girl was impaled on metal railings outside of a Hartlepool home.

The Great North Air Ambulance along with the North East Ambulance Service were called to a residential property said to have been located between Throston and Dyke House at 6.50pm this evening.

The team managed to rescue the little girl and she was transported by land ambulance to James Cook Hospital.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

A North East Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 6.50pm by a neighbour to assist a young female child who was impaled on metal railings outside of a residential property.

"We arrived on scene within seven minutes and left the scene an hour later.

"The Great North Air Ambulance also attended the scene, but the girl was taken by land ambulance to the trauma unit at James Cook Hospital."