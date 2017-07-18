Air cadets pay flying visit to Hartlepool RNLI station

A group of air cadets from 473 (Hartlepool) Command were given a tour and talk at the town’s lifeboat station.

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat visits officer and volunteer crew member Steve Pounder gave a detailed talk about the work of the charity at the Ferry Road station.

He said: “The cadets showed a great interest in our work.

“We talked about sea safety, the role and purpose of the RNLI, the two boats we have here, crewing the boats and what it’s like to volunteer and what the RNLI means to the public and the sea going community.”

Flying Officer and Officer in Command of 473 (Hartlepool), Deborah Fairbotham, said: “Our visit was to learn about community involvement, find out how a voluntary organisation such as the RNLI works and the work that they do for the people of Hartlepool and, most importantly, learn about sea safety.”