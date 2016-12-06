Alan Shearer to receive CBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace

Former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer is to be honoured for his charity work.

The Premier League's all-time top scorer is to be made a CBE by FA president the Duke of Cambridge at a Buckingham Palace ceremony.

Shearer, 46, who scored 30 goals in 63 appearances for the Three Lions, captaining the side 34 times, was given the award in the Queen's Birthday Honours in June for his charitable services to the community in his native North East.

The footballer will be joined at the palace by Michael Craig-Martin, who receives a knighthood for services to art.

The Dublin-born artist is credited with nurturing the Young British Artists movement in the late 1980s, whose members include Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin.

Times columnist Melanie Reid, who was paralysed in a horseriding accident in 2010, is set to be made an MBE for services to journalism and people with disabilities.

The same award is due to be presented to Great Britain's former Olympic hockey captain Pauline Stott, for services to the sport, and to the promotion of sport in Scotland.