Alan Shearer touched by Bradley Lowery's 'infectious smile' and 'class act' Sunderland

Newcastle fans' hero Alan Shearer has listed Sunderland's support for Bradley Lowery as one of his footballing highlights of the year.

The little boy's story has touched hundreds of thousands of hearts around the world, no more so than here in his native North East where it has seen Newcastle and Sunderland fans set rivalries aside.

...

He was also chosen for Match of the Day's Goal of the Month honour.

Now former Newcastle captain Shearer has selected Sunderland's support for Bradley and his family among his highlights of the year.

Writing in The Sun, he said: "The five-year-old Sunderland fan has captured the hearts of the nation in his brave battle against neuroblastoma.

"Ahead of the home game against Chelsea, the Black Cats let him warm up with the players, score a penalty then finally lead them out in the arms of Jermain Defoe.

"Despite his heart-breaking illness, he has an infectious smile and Sunderland have helped to make that wider than ever. They have been a class act."