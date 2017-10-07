Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Sam Allardyce and Steve Bruce among mourners at funeral of Freddy Shepherd

Stars of the football and entertainment world are among those gathered to pay their respects to former Newcastle United chairman Freddy Shepherd today.

Veteran Newcastle players and managers, and other legends from the game, joined friends and family at the Geordie businessman's funeral at St George's Church in Jesmond, Newcastle.

Paying respects to Freddy Shepherd

Former captain Alan Shearer, ex-managers Kenny Dalglish and Sam Allardyce, Everton star Wayne Rooney and Declan Donnelly of Ant and Dec were among those seen arriving for the funeral.

Described as an "incredibly passionate supporter of Newcastle United" by the club's current managing director, he died peacefully at his home on September 25 at the age of 75.

Shepherd engineered the £15million deal which took Shearer from Blackburn back to his native Newcastle in July 1996.

He spent 15 years as a director at St James' Park, serving under Sir John Hall as vice-chairman before eventually taking over the hot seat in his own right in 1997 and presiding over one of the most thrilling episodes in the club's modern history.

During Shepherd's time at Newcastle, the club twice finished as Premier League runners-up, reached two FA Cup finals and enjoyed two Champions League campaigns.

In addition, he oversaw the redevelopment of an ageing stadium, boosting its capacity from around 36,000 to in excess of 52,000.