Aled Jones: Choir urges music fans not to miss out as singer performs in Hartlepool

There is just over a week to go before singer and TV personality Aled Jones performs in Hartlepool.

Aled is the star attraction for Hartlepool Male Voice’s Choir’s latest Summer Celebrity Concert.

He will sing individually and alongside the choir in the show at The Borough Hall on the Headland on Saturday, June 17.

About 500 tickets have been sold so far, but concert organisers say there are still lots of good seats to be had.

They are encouraging people to order their tickets now to make sure they do not miss out.

Aled first performed with Hartlepool Male Voice Choir back in the summer of 2009.

Choir chairman Duncan Graham said: “He has gone from strength to strength over the last few years and is now a complete all round entertainer.

“He is a presenter, has been at the top of the classical charts and does all sorts of things.

“I was speaking to one chap who saw him at Durham Cathedral and he said he was very good and very self effacing.

“He has blossomed since the last time he came.”

Aled will perform two solo spots of about 25 minutes each and sing three numbers with the choir.

The men have been rehearsing hard every week and will practice with Aled on the afternoon before the show when he arrives in town.

Doors open at 6pm ready for a 7pm start. There will also be a raffle on the night.

They can be bought from Hartlepool Art Gallery and Information Centre, Church Square, Hartlepool.

Call (01429) 890000 or order from www.destinationhartlepool.com