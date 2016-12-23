Alfie Smith’s walking fund set to be matched by kind-hearted businessman

A schoolboy’s dream to one day walk pain free and unaided has taken another huge step forward after being given a Christmas boost.

Alfie Smith, who has cerebral palsy, is currently in a race against time to raise £50,000 needed to pay for the life-changing Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) operation.

After meeting Alfie, I wanted to help Matt Haycox

The Throston Primary School pupil, has been working hard on his physio to ensure he is an ideal candidate for the surgery, as if his health deteriorates, it will mean surgery will no longer be an option.

His determination to one day achieve his dream has now inspired businessman Matt Haycox to step forward to help the youngster.

The consultant for Access Commercial Finance met the nine-year-old and his family during a recent Hartlepool United game.

He has now pledged to match fund £1 for £1 whatever is on Alfie’s Justgiving page on Christmas Day, which the fund standing at around £10,000.

Mr Haycox said: “I was sat on a table with Alfie and his family at a Hartlepool United football game, and I asked them about the T-shirts they were wearing.

“After they told me what they were fundraising for, I decided I wanted to do something to help.

“Alfie is such a lovely young man, hopefully, this gesture will provide some focus and show the urgency needed to raise the funds for Alfie as well as give the family a boost at Christmas.”

The cash will help fund the operation and two years of intensive physiotherapy which he will need to ensure it is a success.

A number of fundraising events have taken place throughout Hartlepool since Alfie’s plight was first highlighted last month.

A Beavers group has launched their own fundraising venture for Alfie with each member, who meets at Throston Primary School, taking a Smarties Tube to fill with 20p pieces.

Leader of the 9th Hartlepool Scout Group Claire Craig said: “We are currently working on our badge around disability, we have covered a range of disabilities and thought this would be a great opportunity to meet Alfie and see if we could help his fundraising.

“After Alfie’s visit each child was given a Smarties tube and have been asked to fill it with 20p pieces to see if we can help add to Alfie’s fund.”

His mum Annie Stalley said: “Everyone has been so generous in helping us to raise so much so quickly and we are so grateful.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpalfiewalk to make a donation.