All aboard for a free winter health check

A health bus is offering winter checks to thousands of people.

The York Road-based Hartlepool Families First wants residents to use the Health Bus service that tours the town offering services including the NHS Health Check.

A spokesman said: “Even if you are feeling well, it is worth having your NHS Health Check now.

“Making lifestyle changes as early as possible reduces your chances of developing serious, life-limiting- conditions such as heart disease and strokes in the future.”

People aged 40 to 75 are offered the Free NHS Health Check.

Those aged 25 to 39 can have the Mini Health Check.

The service can be found at:

Thursday: 9.30am to 11.30am - The Headland near the Borough Hall; 12pm to 2.00pm - Brierton community Sports Centre (Brierton Lane); 2.30pm to 4.30pm - Fens Shops (Catcote Road)

Friday: 9.30am to 11.30pm- Duke Street near the Supporters Club; 12pm to 2.00pm - Davison Drive near the shops; 2.30pm to 4.30pm - Wiltshire Way (Throston Grange Shops)

Saturday: 10am to 12pm - Villiers Street near the Central Library; 12.30pm to 2.30pm - Seaton Carew sea front.

Visit www.hartlepoolfamiliesfirst.org.uk or contact (01429) 867016.