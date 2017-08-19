All change as new bus timetable starts in Hartlepool

Have your say

Serveral services are set to be affected on Stagecoach buses in Hartlepool as a new timetable is set to start.

A number of changes are being made by the bus company including the withdrawal of one service altogether.

Stagecoach says the changes, which come into effect from tomorrow, are being made to closer meet demand from passengers.

In Hartlepool, services that are affected are the number 1, 3, 3A, 4, 6, and 7.

Stagecoach said: “These changes have been carefully planned to improve reliability for customers and to take account of deteriorating traffic conditions around the area.

“These changes closer match bus services with passenger travel demands, and following the public consultation earlier in the summer also introduce a number of requested new links around the area.

One service, the number 4 between South Fens and Clavering is being withdrawn altogether.

But Stagecoach says it will be replaced in a number of areas by the number 3 and 3A.

Users of the number 3 between South Fens and Bishop Cuthbert will no longer be able to get on and off in Elwick Road.

Instead it is being rerouted along Park Road, blamed by Stagecoach on indiscriminate parking in Elwick Road.

The company added: “This part of the route will be served hourly, with service 3A alternatively operating via York Road, Blakelock Gardens and Oxford Road (to replace service 4).

“Both services will then continue half hourly to South Fens via the existing service 3 route via Owton Manor Lane.”

As part of the changes, Merlin Way on the Bishop Cuthbert estate will be used for the first time.

It means the number 3 will continue past Bluebell Way where it currently terminates to the Tall Ships pub and on to King Oswy Drive.

Extra peak time journeys via High Tunstall College of Science are being added after passenger requests.

On the number 6, a half hourly evening service will be introduced between Clavering and Hartlepool town centre Monday to Thursday.

The evening service on Friday and Saturday is being reduced slightly.

Stagecoach says this is to match customer demand and provide a simpler timetable.

On the number 7, between Middlegate on the Headland and Owton Manor, journeys will run later until after 11pm Monday to Thursday.