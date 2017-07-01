All the fun of the fair as Hartlepool school hosts picture perfect day

Pupils put art at the heart of a school celebration as a week of discovering the great outdoors came to an end.

Children at Fens Primary School all took part in activities based around nature.

An ice cream van served up treats on the day.

Each year group, from nursery up to year 6, focused on a different aspect, including rivers, sea and sky, with art works created to accompany that they had learned.

A showcase was then held on the Friday, where their work was put on display for members of their family to view in the school’s gallery.

During their lessons, they also created artwork, which was then sold at the fair to raise funds for the school.

In addition to stalls and games, visitors were treated to a performance by the choir, which sung a selection of songs which have been rehearsed throughout the year, while a display of photographs was set up on big screens, showing guests what children had been doing in their classes.

The event was led by the arts team at the Mowbray Road school, with support from the parents’ association, the Friends of Fens.

Assistant headteacher Craig Keen said: “All money raised goes directly back to the children of Fens.

“Children got to experience traditional activities that you would experience at a summer fair such as hook-a-duck, key to the box, face painting, guess the weight of the cake, guess the name of the teddy and many more.

“Our parents also generously donated cakes, books and prizes for the raffle and tombola.

Youngsters enjoy the Fens Primary School fair.

“The local fire brigade also attended and children had the opportunity to experience what it was like to sit inside a fire engine.”

The friends group has previously used funds rased to buy books for children, outfits for the Christmas performances and paid for the whole school to visit the pantomime at Billingham Forum.

Year 6 pupils also had the chance to visit the cinema following their SATs tests.

Stalls sold books and other iteams during the fundraiser.

A cake sale was a big hit at the fair.

The choir perform for visitors.

Pupils check out a fire engine during the visit.

A shot is taken at a penalty shoot out.

An exibition of artwork put on show during the fair hosted by Fens Primary School.