All you need to know about the Good Friday procession in Hartlepool

Churchgoers will once again take part in an Easter procession on Good Friday when they walk through the streets of Hartlepool carrying crosses.

The Walk of Witness which marks the death of Jesus Christ has become an annual part of the Easter celebrations for the town’s Catholic community.

A cross is carried down Victoria Road on the Good Friday Walk of Witness.

An open air service led by Father Michael Griffiths, of St Joseph’s Church, will take place in Victory Square, Victoria Road, at 11.15am on Friday.

It is organised jointly by the Youth Ministry and St Joseph’s Church.

Bernadette Malcolmson, of St Mary’s Church on the Headland, who is also part of the Youth Ministry, said: “The walk of witness is hugely significant to us.

“It is a very visible way of us bearing witness to our faith by walking through the streets carrying crosses, trying to mimic Jesus who had to carry his own cross.”

It depicts part of Christ’s last walk, and the watching audience take on the role of the crowd who would decide on the crucifixion.

Parishioners from Hartlepool’s Catholic churches will set off on their walks at about 10am on Friday and the service at the war memorial starts at 11.15am.

Children from town primary schools and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College will take part in the service, which will be led by Father Michael from St Joseph’s Church.

Parishioners from St Aidan’s C of E Church are also taking part this year.

People make their way to Victory Square for the Good Friday service.

Bernadette added: “This period is a very busy time for the church with the Easter triduum.

“We have services on Holy Thursday night, a Good Friday service and Easter vigil where we all come together to celebrate as a town at St Joseph’s.”

Bernadette said by holding the service in the open air it helps to welcome people from all faiths and passers-by to stop and join in.

“We will be handing out hot cross buns and leaflets along the way, so everyone is welcome,” she said.