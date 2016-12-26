Amazing success as Christmas gift appeal has record success

You did it again! This year’s Give A Little Gift appeal was the most successful yet.

The collection by MKM Building Supplies, and backed by the Hartlepool Mail, received more than 500 presents that were delivered to scores of children in time for Christmas Day.

MKM staff and workers from Patch Family Support with some of the gifts

Mick Sumpter, MKM Hartlepool branch director, said: “It has been our best year yet. We received well over five hundred gifts this year, thank you to all who donated without you support this appeal wouldn’t be possible.

“I think this is a fantastic appeal, all of us here at MKM love doing it, we really feel that we are making a difference to lives of children in Hartlepool.

“Can I just say thank you to all those organisations who came and collected gifts, listening to your stories was fascinating, it’s heartbreaking to think that we have so many children in our town, that without your help, may not have received anything this Christmas.”

Well-wishers flocked in their droves to MKM’s base in Burn Road to drop off piles unwrapped presents for less fortunate youngsters.

Donations included stacks of games, toys and teddies.

They were distributed among 12 organisations right across Hartlepool that support families and young people of all ages.

Harbour refuge in Hartlepool has been one of the beneficiaries of the appeal for the last three years.

They brightened up Christmas Day for youngsters in the refuge while after their families fled from domestic violence.

Staff from St Aidan's Primary School with some of the gifts

Children’s support worker Joanne Horner said: “The presents make a massive difference. They come in with nothing and at this time of year it is quite hard for them.

“It meant they woke up on Christmas morning with a bag full of presents instead of nothing.”

Other organisations who received gifts were Patch Family Support; Belle Vue Community Sports and Youth Centre; Parents in Need of Support (PINS); West View Project; St Aidan’s Primary School; Stranton Academy; Bevan House; Hartlepool Carers; Families First; North East Specialist Therapeutic Service (NESTS), a therapeutic children’s home; and Kilmarnock Road Children and Young People Family Resource Centre.

Hartlepool Mail managing editor Gavin Foster said: “Once again the generosity of Mail readers is astonishing.

Mick Sumpter of MKM (far right) with workers from Belle Vue Community Sports and Youth Centre and some of the Give A Little Gift presents.

“In what are still tough times, readers have dug deep to help those less fortunate and to give youngsters something special this Christmas. We applaud you all.”