Amazing wingtip footage of The Blades display team in flight ahead of the Sunderland Airshow

Performing barrel rolls, loops and a jaw-dropping range of flips, formations and aerobatics, The Blades are a firm favourite in the Sunderland Airshow events calendar.

The team are a firm favourite at the show, and are appearing on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The team - made up of former Red Arrows pilots - perform at dozens of airshows each summer, and currently hold the world record in formation looping.

The Blades in action over the North East coast

Pilots Kirsty Murphy, Andy Evans, Chris Carder and Mark Cutmore arrived in the North East this morning ahead of the airshow, and performed a sample of their manoeuvres over the region's skies.

