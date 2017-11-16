Anger after vile attack saw six ducks killed by pet dog

Readers have reacted with anger after a probe was launched into reports six ducks were killed when they were set upon by a dog.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after six ducks died when a dog was set on them in Hartlepool.

One of the ducks which was attacked.

Four ducks were found dead with bite injuries to their faces and backs at a park on Colwyn Road, Burn Valley, on Saturday.

Three injured ducks were taken to a local vets but sadly two of these died.

One duck remains under vet care.

The RSPCA believe a man set his dog on the ducks and it happened in front of several children.

The duck which is being cared for by the RSPCA and named Audrey.

Readers reacted with anger to the attacks on our Facebook page.

Lisa-Ann Bowlt wrote: “I honestly don’t understand people like that !!”

Pat Tricia Bennettsaid: “What is wrong with these people.”

Julie Ryan stated: “Aw this is going to far so absolute scum bags.”

Matthew Hanlon wrote: “Scum need naming and shaming.”

Zena Elsdon stated: “Awful,” while Sarah Richardson said: “What is up with people, pure scum.”

Angie Bulmer commented: “What’s wrong with some people about time something was done this is getting ridiculous.”

Joanne Williamson stated: “It’s about time something got done about it, tougher sentences for these evil scumbags, it’s absolutely disgusting, makes my blood boil.”

Norma Rogan said: “A lot of this happening lately the police need to catch these scrum fast and get them in the court so the judge can give them a big sentence.”

Susan Lees said: “Pity no one caught him on camera... What a despicable act on defenceless ducks. He needs finding.”

Mary Wharton said: “Who could have the capacity to do this. Sick sick sick.”

The RSPCA says the man is reported to be in his early 30s, slim, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black Nike trainers and a black cap with a grey peak.

He had a little girl with him who was around three years old with curly brown hair. She was wearing a blue coat with white flowers, stripy leggings and grey boots.

The dog is said to be a medium size sandy coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

It’s unclear what the White Aylesbury ducks were doing at the location as they are not wild ducks, and had their wings clipped.

RSPCA Inspector Krissy Raine said: “This was a heartbreaking job. These ducks suffered terrible injuries. We’ve been told that a man encouraged his dog to attack them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for RSPCA Inspector Raine.