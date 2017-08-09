Angling boat brought back into Hartlepool after break down

A rescue mission was launched to bring a boat into Hartlepool Marina after it suffered a mechanical failure.

The town's RNLI team of volunteers were called out to help the 39ft angling boat after it became stranded 11.5 miles off the coast.

The vessel, which has seven people on board, was towed back into the marina by its all weather boat.

The rescue started at 1.30pm on Monday and the RNLI's boat was ready for service by 4.40pm.