Annual campaign to keep Hartlepool people warm this winter returns

A campaign has been launched to help people in need to stay warm this winter.

Nearly 2,000 people have received support during the past three Stay Safe and Warm campaigns run by Cleveland Fire Brigade, with more than 1,700 heaters handed out as well as hundreds of thermal and electrical blankets and mattress covers.

Those helped have ranged from 16-year-olds to a woman aged 101 and the brigade is now appealing for anyone who knows family members or friends in difficulties to come forward and get the help they need.

The campaign runs from October until the end of March.

Since the campaign started in 2013, 187 blankets, 318 heaters, 16 mattress toppers and 18 electric blankets have been given out in the Hartlepool area to a total of 360 residents.

Phil Lancaster, director of community protection at Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “Anyone who knows anyone who could be struggling to keep warm this winter should get in touch immediately.

“Little or no heating can be a matter of life and death and no one should be in that position.

“We are here to help.

“It is not just older people who are vulnerable and at risk of cold weather during the winter months.

“Every year we are alerted to a number of families who simply cannot afford to put their heating on and often their young children have to go to bed in their clothes to stay warm.

“We are ready to give any support that may be needed to ensure everyone stays safe and warm this winter.”

Electric heaters, thermal blankets, flasks and fleecy mattress covers are available through the campaign and there is also advice on managing fuel bills and referrals for free boiler repairs or replacements where funding is available.

Organisations involved in the campaign include Age UK Teesside, Hartlepool, Stockton, Redcar and Cleveland and Middlesbrough Councils, Middlesbrough Environment City, Middlesbrough and Stockton MIND and Warm Homes Healthy People, Stockton.

The campaign comes as fire brigades across the country together with NHS England, Public Health England, Age UK and the Local Government Association have pledged to tackle health and social problems together to try and reduce the number of winter hospital admissions and winter deaths and improve the health and wellbeing of our residents.

Support ranges from organising safe and temporary heating to helping people get specialist guidance on managing their fuel bills.

Where appropriate there are also onward referrals for possible free boiler repairs or replacements.

For more information ring 01429 874063 or go to www.clevelandfire.gov.uk/warm.