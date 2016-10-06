Anti-austerity events return to Hartlepool this weekend

An anti-austerity event returns to Hartlepool as musicians aim to help people in need.

We Shall Overcome will be staged for the second time, starting tonight and running until Saturday.

Joe Solo will perform on Thursday.

It will start at the Nursery Inn, in Hart Lane, at 8pm tonight, when punk star TV Smith – formerly of band The Adverts – will perform.

He will be supported by folk/punk singer Joe Solo and Charlotte Grayson.

From 8pm tomorrow, ‘PinDrop’ will take place at the Fishermans Arms, in Southgate, Hartlepool, where musical storyteller Bird Radio will star.

Saturday is an event from 1pm until midnight at The Studio, in Tower Street, with acts The Endeavours, The Sunlit Shakers, Under the Influence, Danny Devon, Pellethead, Lost State of Dance, Thee Strawberry Mynde, Religion’s Rejects and Kyle Cullen to perform.

Audiences at the gigs will be encouraged to give items to foodbanks or make donations to homelessness projects.

The organiser of the Hartlepool events, Brian Barnes, said: “We did two events last year and raised over £2,000, as well as receiving lots of food donations.

“Over the three events this time, we’re hoping to raise around that or even more.

“We just want to do our bit, because lots of people rely on foodbanks.

“It’s a good thing to do, and we just want to help as many people as possible.

“Last year was great and hopefully this time it’ll be even better.”

Food donations can be made at the events, or by getting in touch with We Shall Overcome on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/WSO16

Gigs and events are taking place across the country this week as part of We Shall Overcome.

It is a movement of musicians, artists, activists and community organisers who are angry about the human cost of austerity policies.

The events are aimed to direct help to those in communities who have been adversely affected by the policies.