Appeal after cash stolen from Hartlepool church

Police have appealed for help after cash was stolen from a Hartlepool church.

At around 6.40pm on Tuesday 13th June, the vicar of St Aidan’s Church in Oxford Street was inside the church when a male approached her.

He had been invited into the church by staff and then proceeded to steal a quantity of cash from a table which had just been left by a member of the public for a wedding deposit.

He is described as white, of slim build and about 5ft 5in tall.

He had dark brown hair that was cropped quite short. He appeared to be in his late 20’s, was unshaven and had weathered skin.

He was very dirty in appearance and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was wearing a green jumper with a green puffer jacket over the top.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact PC Gareth Humphrey on 101