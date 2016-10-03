Appeal after dog left tied to a tree in woodland

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a Springer Spaniel was found tied to a tree in an area of woodland.

The liver and white coloured entire (un-neutered) male is thought to be aged around one year old, and was found in Stanley, County Durham.

RSPCA inspector Terri-Ann Fannon said: “He was found in the woods near Hillside Gardens, just down the road from a pub called the Hilltop - Flaming Grill, on Monday 19 September.

“It’s a popular dog-walking area and I’m appealing for anyone who saw anything, or who knows who his owner is, to get in touch.

“If you think you can help please call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8818 and ask to leave a message for me.”

The dog - who has been named ‘Daniel’ the spaniel by the RSPCA - wasn’t wearing a collar and ID tag and wasn’t microchipped so at the moment there is no way of tracing his owner.

RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre manager Maggie Eden said: “He’s stolen the hearts of everyone who has come into contact with him here at Felledge.

“He’s a really nice, typically boisterous, dog.

“He already knows some basic commands so someone, at some point, has spent some time teaching him these.”

If you would like to help RSPCA officers to rescue animals like Denver, you can give £3 now by texting HELP to 78866 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message).