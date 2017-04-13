Appeal after man tried to steal phone from teenage girl on Hartlepool bus

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted theft of a mobile phone.
The incident happened at about 4.45pm on Saturday February 18 on a Stagecoach bus that was travelling to Stockton.
A man got on the bus at Hartlepool with another man and an attempt was made to steal a phone from a 17-year-old girl on the bus.
The two men got off the bus outside of Argos on Bishopton Lane in Stockton.
Anyone with information as to the identity of the man in the image, who police believe could help with their enquiries, or any witnesses are asked to contact Pc Carl Blenkinsop from Stockton Police Station on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.