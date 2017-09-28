Appeal for businesses to back Hartlepool youngsters’ fund-raising drive

Hartlepool youngsters will be hitting the track in a fund-raising drive this weekend.

And Hartlepool Youth Athletics Club organisers are asking local businesses to back their efforts.

“We have applied, along with many other sports clubs within Teesside, to take part in TFM’s Cash for Kids Challenge to raise funds for new equipment and facilities for our children,” said spokesman John Spence.

“We were chosen by the panel to take part in the challenge, and now we have up until October 9 to raise as much money as we can for our club and TFM will double anything up to the first £2,500 raised. There is also an additional £2,500 for the club that raises the most overall sponsorship.

“The children and parents have come together to help raise funds with bonus ball cards, raffles and bag packing.

“We are also going to host a Runathon on Saturday at English Martyrs School to raise sponsorship.

“This will involve anyone who wants to get involved (not just our child members) to gain sponsorship to run for 15 minutes each before someone else takes over in a relay.

“We are seeking local businesses who are interested in supporting our challenge and would like to sponsor our club.

“We currently have to borrow a lot of equipment from English Martyrs School, and so this funding campaign is vital in securing the future of this club.

“We now have 150 children members so the demand is significantly high.”

More information on the appeal can be found at https://www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/tees-valley-sports-challenge/.