Appeal for cafe kit after break in at town centre business

Thieves got their hands on a haul of cookery equipment when they broke into a cafe.

Police in Hartlepool are appealing for help after the break in to the Pantry Diner in York Road.

Kit like this was snatched by thieves.

The burglary happened overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Items taken include two EPOS Tills, a La Spaziale Coffee Machine, an Anfim Coffee Grinder and a Blendec Blender as well as various other related items.

The cafe has a sister business in Mulgrave Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Howarth at Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A coffee machine, like the one pictured, was taken in the break in.