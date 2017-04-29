Appeal for help to find missing 12-year-old boy

Police are appealing to the public for their help as they search for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jack Kearns from Granville Avenue, Hartlepool, has not been since 1pm on April 23.

The youngster has been missing before and has a number of relatives living in the Hartlepool area who he usually frequents.

He is described as white, 5ft 2ins, with light brown short hair and slim.

He was wearing a grey hoody, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.