Appeal for help to find missing 12-year-old boy

Police are appealing to the public for their help as they search for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Jack Kearns from Granville Avenue, Hartlepool, has not been since 1pm on April 23.
The youngster has been missing before and has a number of relatives living in the Hartlepool area who he usually frequents.
He is described as white, 5ft 2ins, with light brown short hair and slim.
He was wearing a grey hoody, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.