Appeal for public to help find wanted man from Hartlepool

Police have appealed for help in finding a man from Hartlepool wanted in connection with a string of offences.

Adrian Craigs, 32, is wanted by officers in relation with an assault, possession of a Class B drug and breach of a restraining order.

"He is believed to be still in the Hartlepool area and police would urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

"To pass information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."