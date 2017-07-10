Appeal launched to track down man missing for five days

A search is under way to find a man who was last seen in Hartlepool.
Police are appealing to trace the whereabouts of 42-year-old William Gatley, who was last spotted on Grange Road in Hartlepool on Wednesday, July 5, at around 5am.
William is described as white, of slim build, around 5 ft 8in tall and he was last seen wearing a black jumper, brown trousers and grey trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.
