Appeal to find missing 13-year-old after efforts to trace him draw a blank

Police appeal has been launched to find a 13-year-old boy missing from home since Saturday.

Dean Dixon was last seen at his home in Durham City at around 5pm that day.

Since then various inquiries by Durham Constabulary to try and trace him have drawn a blank.

Dean is described as slim, with short, mousey brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black tracksuit top with a white stripe and dark trainers with white soles.

Pc Rob Rispin, who is leading the search for him, said: “Dean is known to have connections in the south of the county and we are working with colleagues in those areas to try and locate him.

"Because of his age we are concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who knows where he may be to contact us."

Anyone with information is ask to call police on 101.