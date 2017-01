Police have launched an appeal to find missing Hartlepool schoolgirl Bethany Close.

The 15-year-old was last seen at a property on Warren Road in Hartlepool at 8.15am this morning, Tuesday January 31.

Bethany is described as being 5ft 2in tall, of thin build, with dyed plum-coloured hair, and was last seen wearing a green parka coat with a fur hood, a black pleated skirt and black patent leather shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.