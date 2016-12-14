Appeal to identify man after claims of sex attack on bus

Police investigating a report of a sexual assault on a woman on a bus have released an image of man they would like to speak to.

Durham Constabulary have issued the photograph as they carry out inquiries into the incident.

It happened on the number 22 Arriva Durham to Sunderland service at around 8.20am on Friday, September 30.

The bus was travelling from Eastlea in Seaham, when a woman says she was approached and sexually assaulted.

The bus travels through Thornley, Wheatley Hill and Peterlee on its route.

Anyone with information should contact Pc Paul Harbisher on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.