Appeal to trace teenager missing since Valentine's Day

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a teenager with links to Hartlepool who went missing on Valentine's Day.

Thames Valley Police has issued the appeal into the disappearance of 17-year-old Moray Howie-Peacock.

He was last seen in Nelgarde Street, London, on February, 14, 2017 at around 9.45pm.

Moray is white, 6ft, slim, has blue eyes, and short fair hair and it is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Moray has links to Hartlepool, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, York and Edinburgh and police are appealing for people in these areas to come forward if they have information.

Detective Inspector Joseph Banfield, leading the search, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has seen Moray, or who has any contact with him, as we are concerned for his welfare and he has been missing for an extended period of time.

"I’d also like members of the public who think they recognise Moray to contact police so we can check he is ok.

“Moray if you see this appeal, please get in touch with police so we can ensure you are safe.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting 43170210590.