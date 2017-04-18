Apprentice plumber makes finals of national competition

A plumbing and heating apprentice from a Hartlepool college has made it through to the final round of a national competition.

Hartlepool College of Further Education College student Stephen Duff, from Durham, is in the of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2017 competition.

Currently working towards his plumbing and heating apprenticeship, Stephen, 18, is one of ten finalists from across the UK.

During the semi-finals, Stephen stood out from other applicants for his passion for plumbing and heating, along with dedication and enthusiasm towards his course earning a spot in the grand finale at Google’s Head Office in London later this month.

He will have to complete a group task and one-to-one interview in front of a panel of judges.

Stephen said: “I think this competition is such a great way to support apprentices and help progress careers in the trade industry. “I feel incredibly honoured to be taking part in the final at Google HQ! Having had great feedback from colleagues and customers, I always strive to give 110% on the job and to be recognised for my skills as a plumbing and heating apprentice is such a fantastic feeling!”

The winner will receive a business and trade bundle worth £10,000, including a laptop with accessories, £5,000 worth of Screwfix products and funds for future training courses to help kick start their career.

Andrew Livingston, of Screwfix said: “Stephen is an example of a motivated young person who will be an integral part of the plumbing and heating industry and a successful future tradesperson. I’d like to wish him and all the finalists the best of luck!”