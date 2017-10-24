Approval for next phase of Jacksons Landing proposals

Regeneration councillors have agreed to move forward with proposals to transform the former Jacksons Landing site and surrounding area.

The plans envisage a new interactive museum visitor attraction, watersports activities hub, public events space; four-star hotel and restaurants, and an expanded National Museum of the Royal Navy.

A Hartlepool Waterfront concept masterplan, setting out a series of ambitions of Hartlepool Borough Council for the area was formally adopted by the authority yesterday.

Further work will now take place on the proposals including design work, feasibility assessments and detailed costings.

As reported in yesterday’s Mail, the proposals could create 250 to 275 jobs plus a further 430 in construction.

Councillor Kevin Cranny, the council’s chairman of regeneration, said: “I think as a council it shows how forward thinking Hartlepool is and is a wonderful place to come and we can build on our assets and our maritime history.

“I must congratulate staff for the hard work they have done in bringing this forward.”

Coun Shane Moore said: “As a ward councillor for the area (Headland and Harbour) we are very keen to see the area get developed and we welcome all the plans there. I’m especially keen to see the new interactive museum that we have planned.

“I think that could be a real draw.”

He added he was pleased the council planned to support developer Jomast’s plans for offices, retail, leisure and a hotel at Trincomalee Wharf along Maritime Avenue.

Coun Jim Lindridge said: “I’m very positive about the progress we are making. It’s fantastic to see this moving along. We need to get the public behind us on this.” Coun Rob Cook added: “Let’s just crack on and get going.”

He and Coun Brenda Loynes said they would like to see Hartlepool workers encouraged to take up the job opportunities.

Shorter term initiatives include the navy museum providing a commando-style assault course, work to improve the condition of the site and make it more attractive for people to visit, and a programme of events following on from the summer’s Waterfront Festival.

Andrew Carter, assistant director for economic growth and regeneration, said: “We are looking at getting interim uses there which will promote activity on the site now while we develop the bigger picture, so it is a two-pronged approach.”

Mr Carter said the council has submitted a multi-million pound bid with the Tees Valley Combined Authority as part of work to secure necessary funding.