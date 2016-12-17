Are you brave enough to make the dash at this year’s Boxing Day dip?

Daring dippers are being rounded up to make the dash into the sea off Seaton Carew.

Hartlepool Round Table wil host the 45th Boxing Day celebration as it raises funds for the area’s good causes.

Some of the hardy fundraisers who took part in the Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew in 2015.

Last year 500 people made the run into the icy waves as hundreds of spectators and organisers hope this year’s will be even bigger and better.

Many are expected to wear fancy dress for the event, with registration, which costs £5 and covers the administration expenses, to open at 10am.

The desk will be set up at the Staincliffe Hotel, which has once again offered its support, with dippers to be given facilities to change.

They will then head down to the beach at 11.30am in a parade before the signal is given to make the run into the water.

Once the procession has reached the beach, they then make the run into the water, as daft and as fast as they can. Mark Rycraft

Mark Rycraft, chairman of Hartlepool Round Table, said: “A lot of people wear fancy dress and we’ve seen some really fun outfits before, but we won’t know what people come up with this year until the day.

“Once the procession has reached the beach, they then make the run into the water, as daft and as fast as they can.”

The dip is aimed at people of all ages and is not planned as a swim.

All those who take part will be welcomed into the bar of the hotel afterwards to warm up.

Brave souls taking part in the dash last year.

People can also register in advance via http://hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk/boxing-day-dip/.