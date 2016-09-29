Argos to recruit more than 30 Christmas workers in Hartlepool and Peterlee

Retailer Argos has launched a drive to recruit more than 30 seasonal Christmas workers in Hartlepool and Peterlee.

The retail giant is on the look-out for 34 new staff members, including 12 at its Hartlepool Marina branch, and 22 at the store in Peterlee.

In total the high-street favourite is planning to take on 466 festive staff for branches across the North East.

Customer advisors and stock assistants are being sought to help meet customer demand for toys, home products, video games, technology, sports and other popular Christmas gifts.

The number also includes Fast Track drivers who will need great customer service skills to support Argos’ store to customer door distribution service.

Initial contracts for all vacancies are about three to four months, with the potential for some roles to become permanent at the end of the season, where vacancies exist.

Recruits will be offered a minimum of 10 hours per week (minimum of six hours for weekend staff).

An application form is available at www.argos.careers/xmas

Argos divisional manager Steve Farndale said: “The Christmas period is naturally an extremely busy and exciting time of year for Argos and our ability to offer more than 60,000 products for the whole family is why millions of people shop with us over the festive season.

“Job creation is one of the most important contributions we make to the North East area and we are committed to maintaining the friendly, personal service we are known for, whether customers are shopping in-store or buying online for home delivery.

“The work is fast-paced, varied and rewarding with the potential to learn a whole set of new skills.

"Many in the past have gone on to develop their career with us and progress rather rapidly to run a team, department or even store, helping to drive sales and deliver great customer service.”