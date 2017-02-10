Army recruitment drive comes to Hartlepool

An Army recruitment drive is making its way to Hartlepool next week.

As part of the British Army’s new recruiting campaign ‘This is Belonging’, a series of events will be launched from Monday to Thursday where local people seeking a challenge, adventure or training either in their spare-time or as a full-time career can find out about a wide variety of paid opportunities.

Visitors to the events in Hartlepool, Redcar, Darlington and Billingham will get the chance to test their skills on the Army climbing wall, and be able to experience a parachute jump and drive a Challenger 2 battle tank through virtual reality headset technology.

Local soldiers will also be talking to visitors and answering questions about their roles in the Army Reserves and Regular Army.

Local Army units will be involved, including 32nd Signal Regiment, 162 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps, 4th Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, 102 Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and 201 Field Hospital.

These Army Units/Corps are recruiting, and offer a wide variety of paid opportunities to anyone seeking a challenge and adventure or training in their spare-time.

Maj (Retd) Graeme Hynds, Army Senior Career Advisor for Middlesbrough, said: “The Army provides people a chance to belong to one of the most respected organisations in the world while enjoying the opportunities and challenges that the diverse range of roles can offer, be that through a career in the Regular Army or Army Reserves.

“Local people will have the opportunity to meet the soldiers and ask any questions they may have about Army life, and about the roles they carry out.

"Visitors are welcome to experience a parachute jump on our virtual reality headsets and test their abilities on our climbing wall.

LCpl Steven Gaughan, 24, The Parachute Regiment will be at the event and said: “I would recommend a career in the Army to anyone who is looking to gain valuable life skills, and trades that can be transferrable.

"I have had lots of new experiences and met lifelong friends that I have a real bond with.”

The Army’s new recruiting campaign ‘This is Belonging’ calls on people to take their ambitions to do more for good causes to the next level and sign up for adventure and travel opportunities to achieve worthwhile things.

To find out further information about joining the Army Reserves or Regular Army visit your local Army Careers Centre, where careers advisers will be happy to answer questions about joining, either as a Reservist or Regular Solider.