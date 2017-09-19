Art college welcomes students into new Hartlepool campus

A specialist arts school has welcomed the first group of students to its new Hartlepool campus on Church Street in the first phase of its £11million development.

Cleveland College of Art and Design (CCAD) is working in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council (HBC) and Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) on the regeneration of the Victorian Church Street area as a centre for innovation and the creative industries.

The workshop at the new Cleveland College of Art and Design building.

The £11million university-level project forms the first completed part of a wider redevelopment project in the centre of Hartlepool.

The investment in the impressive new teaching space further demonstrates the ongoing progress in the revitalisation of the area, supported by the launch of the Bus Sheds nearby - a commercial sound stage facility which opened in April 2017 – plus the opening of the BIS creative business incubator space on Whitby Street for entrepreneurial creatives planned for June 2018.

Pat Chapman, vice principal for employability and external relations at CCAD, said he was excited to welcome the students and for the future opportunities for the region as a whole.

He said: “This is a really exciting time for new undergraduates to join us at CCAD, the opening of our new teaching and studio space at 1 Church Street marks a significant development in the learning experience for them and allows CCAD to greatly expand our offer with six new degree programmes starting next September.

The teaching space at the new Cleveland College of Art and Design building.

“Our expanding facilities and teaching offer make us an anchor for the development of a creative industry business cluster, which will provide jobs and learning opportunities for our students.”