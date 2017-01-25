Artisan deli and real ale bar to open in empty shop unit as part of Hartlepool regeneration plans

Proposals for a new independent real ale bar, café and cheese shop have been approved by planning chiefs.

The new business called Hops and Cheese is set to move into a former printing shop in Tower Street, Hartlepool.

The applicants are former students who say the business will contribute towards council bosses’ vision for greater daytime use in the Church Street area as part of the creation of a new Innovation and Skills Quarter.

Full approval for a change of use has been granted by Hartlepool Borough Council.

The applicants stated in a business proposal: “We have experience in the industry working at Dr Phil’s Real Ale House in Middlesbrough and at CAMRA beer festivals.

“Upon completion of our studies we have decided to move back to Hartlepool together to pursue our passions by opening and owning an artisan food and craft beer café bar.

“The Hartlepool Vision has identified the Church Street area as the epicentre of an exciting new innovation and Skills Quarter.

“We want to become a key component of the envisioned ‘café culture’ and the cheese shop and deli side of the business will complement The Vision’s aim to boost daytime economy.”

Hops and Cheese plans to sell artisan cheese and charcuterie, real ales, real ciders, craft lagers, deli platters, locally sourced small bites, quality wines, selected artisan spirits, teas, coffee and soft drinks.

Estimated opening hours are from midday until 9pm on weekdays and 11am until 10pm on weekends.

The business proposal added: “We aim to complement the existing businesses in the surrounding area whilst offering our customers a fresh environment to experience different products.

“We will be an independent setting sourcing alcohol from local breweries and distillers, cheese from local dairies and we wish to have products from other Hartlepool producers, such as baked goods all in the effort to support local business and reduce food miles.”

The applicants said the proposal was in line with the new creative business centre at the old General Post Office building in Whitby Street which aims to encourage young people to stay in Hartlepool once they have completed their studies.

The council’s Health Improvement Team supported the Hops and Cheese development.