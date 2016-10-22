Artist creates unique instillation inspired by Apollo Pavillion

A adventurous artist is set to embark on a unique project inspired by a North East landmark.

Artist and photographer Alan Sill hopes to make a 360 degree art installation inspired by Peterlee’s Apollo Pavilion ahead of this month’s Peterlee Art Festival: Inspire Peterlee.

Peterlee's Victor Pasmore Apollo Pavillion art project . From left researcher Todd West, East Durham College and Alan Sill

The Apollo Pavilion, also known as the Pasmore Pavilion, is a piece of public art in the new town of Peterlee designed by British artist and architect Victor Pasmore.

Mr Sill, who also runs business Alan Sill photography, hopes to create a piece inspired by the sculpture in time for the festival - which runs from today to October 30 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Pavilion.

The 56-year-old, from Surtees Road, Peterlee, said: “I am creating a 360 degree art installation called ‘Apollo-My View’ inspired by the Apollo Pavilion, which I will display at Peterlee Information Centre during the festival.

“The festival aims to engage artists in the local community and as part of that I invited members of the public to come and engage with the sculpture last month with the idea that their interaction would help to form the basis of my work.

“I invited them to take photos and talk about it, and from the interviews and photographs taken on the day I am working to create a triangular shaped structure using the photos which will be on display at the centre.

“Also on display will be a historic banner which outlines the history of the Pavilion and interesting facts about it.

“The Pavilion is a piece of art which is loved by many and hated which I think is because there has been no dialogue or conversation on what it is actually about so I hope the project will help to explain that.

“I also asked people who live near the sculpture to take photos of it from their windows to get a unique perspective on it and I will also use those images for a separate project which will follow on from the installation.

“The project could be a poem or a son but I am also looking for a drone pilot who may be able to help create a video of the sculpture as part of this.

“The annual festival aims to create projects to include and reach the whole community of East Durham and celebrate creativity within the area.

Sunderland College BTEC media students, Catilin Lister and Chris Lewis have also got on board with the project creating a video of the pavilion, with Mr Sill acting as producer.

The project has been made possible through funding received from the Let’s Create Commissioning Scheme commissioned by East Durham Creates with the aim of getting more people engaged in arts and creative activity.

For more information on the event please visit: www.facebook.com/inspirePeterlee or visit the project website on:www.apollomyview.co.uk