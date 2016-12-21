Artist Josh puts Bradley Lowery in the picture

Brave Bradley Lowery has inspired one talented football fan to put pen to paper.

Graphic artist Josh Parkin created this stunning image of the Blackhall five-year-old in the colours of his favourite football team.

Josh Parkin's picture of Bradley Lowery

It comes after Bradely has caught the hearts of people worldwide, with more than 200,000 Christ5mas cards and gifts being sent to the youngster.

Hartlepool sisters Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, have also written a song for Bradley called Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) which has climbed the Google Play and iTunes charts in a bid to win Christmas number 1.

Leeds United fan Josh, who studied at Liverpool University and has a studio in Huddersfield, heard about Bradley’s battle with neuroblastoma after Sunderland’s home clash with Everton, after which the Toffees announced they were donating £200,000 to the appeal to send him to America for treatment.

“I first saw Bradley at the Everton game when he walked out on the pitch,” said Josh.

“What the club did for him touched everyone’s heart. I have a young nephew myself and something like this makes you realise how lucky you are.”

Josh, 25, had wanted to do something to show his support for the family and saw an appeal online for well-wishers to inundate the youngster with Christmas cards.

He was going to send a card but then hit on the idea of an illustration showing Bradley playing for his beloved Black Cats: “I thought it was the only way I could do something fitting,” he said.

“I was just going to get some prints done and send them down for him and the family and I thought it would be good if he could see himself as a Sunderland footballer.

“I have done something similar previously for my nephew.”

Josh, who produces a lot of work based around football and street fashion, has been taken aback by the response from fans since posting a copy of the picture online.

“I had a few Sunderland fans who follow me and they have all been saying how good it is,” he said.

Supporters of other teams have also rallied round to show their support for Bradley.

“It does not matter what club you support,” said Josh.

“Everybody just wants the best for Bradley.”