Artist’s poignant reminder of war at Hartlepool museum

A unique art exhibition that pays tribute to the sacrifice of men and women of the First World War is on show now at a Hartlepool museum.

We Will Remember Them is a collection of pieces of art by Amy Thompson, who has recently graduated from the town’s Cleveland College of Art and Design.

Part of We Will Remember Them exhibition by Amy Thompson at the Heugh Batery Museum

It is made up of a range of striking prints of First World War soldiers and images on textile, paper and wood.

The exhibition is on display now to visitors of the Heugh Battery Museum, on the Headland, which played a crucial role in the defence of Hartlepool during The Great War.

Amy approached the museum when she was looking for a place to hang and photograph her work during her final major project for college.

Museum manager Diane Stephens said: “I was so impressed with the work I said if she wanted to hang it in a museum for a couple of weeks to show it and get her name out there we were more than happy to do that.

“It fits in so well with the museum. We have put it in the coffee shop because sometimes people will just come for a coffee and we wanted as many people to see the work as possible.”

Amy, a textiles graduate, explored the lives of several First World War soldiers, starting with those from her home village in Wales.

She said on her internet blog: “Since my childhood I have been interested in military history and the stories of those who served in the war.

“We Will Remember Them is a concept designed to tell those stories of the men and women that fell during the First World War.

“My aims within this project are to visually narrate the stories of the men and women that lost their lives during the First World War.”

Amy’s exhibition is on at the museum, in Moor Terrace, until Monday, July 24.