Artistic knitters decorate nature reserve with amazing wildlife creations

A purl of an idea has been used to bring some colour to the winter scenes at a nature reserve.

RSPB Saltholme is donning winter woollies with a difference this month, thanks to the creativity of visitors, volunteers and staff.

The bunting is out as part of the celebration at RSPB Saltholme.

It follows on from last month’s appeal for North East knitters to lend their support through their skills.

The nature reserve and discovery park has been transformed with wonderful knitted creations, which have been placed out and about around parts of the park for all to see - and there is still room for more.

Organisers say anyone with crafty wildlife creations can bring them along and join in with the woolly wildlife event display in the wildlife garden.

Caroline Found, visitor experience manager at Saltholme, said: “We’re excited that our first knitted woodland creatures have already arrived and we will be filling Saltholme with a knitted nature.

“There is still time to dig out your knitting needles and patterns, and start creating birds, frogs, snails and leaves, and let your imagination run wild.”

The team say there are some new knitting patterns to use, courtesy of Susie Johns, from her Knitted Woodland Creatures book by GMC Publications.

The RSPB says the wildlife reserve and discovery park, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, is home to a wide range of wildlife, and can provide the perfect inspiration for getting creative this winter.

The knitting event is being supported by Bobby Davidson’s Wool shop, in Hartlepool.

For more information on RSPB Saltholme visit www.rspb.org.uk/saltholme.

Anyone who would like to get hold of the knitting patterns can call (01642) 542070 for copies.

A knitted bird takes a peek from the branches of a tree at RSPB Saltholme.