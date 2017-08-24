Artists aim to impress at Hartlepool Waterfront Festival

Visitors to the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival will get the chance to work with talented artists on a range of unique art projects.

The free event - taking place at Hartlepool Marina on Saturday, September 2 - will see the likes of artists Stuart Langley and Adrian Gray share their talents with crowds.

One of Adrian Grays stunning sculptures.

Kicking off at noon and running until 10pm, the day will feature a host of fun art activities and exhibitions.

A range of self-led and hands-on activities will take place alongside artist workshops in a specially-created Art Garden.

Artist Mr Langley, who won a competition to design a sculpture as part of Hartlepool Council’s ambitious regeneration plans for Seaton Carew, will be offering people a chance to make their sea glass tea light holder.

And Adrian Gray, who has previously exhibited in Hartlepool Art Gallery, will be showing off his talent for balancing large stones to create innovative sculptures.

Others include artist and illustrator and designer Bobzilla and Paul Merrick, who will be making sculptural lollipops and ice lollies using a range of materials.

BloomInArt, a North East community interest company, will be delivering creative workshops for young people.

Other attractions include appearances by X Factor and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star Jake Quickenden, as well dance and music acts. There will also be a range of water-based activities.

Coun Kevin Cranney, the chairman of Hartlepool Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “With the festival now just over a week away the excitement is really beginning to build.

“I hope people from Hartlepool and further afield turn out in force to enjoy the full range of activities and attractions that will be on offer.”