Asda skips to challenge to raise funds for Children in Need

Fundraisers got right behind this year’s Children in Need campaign aimed at helping worth causes nation wide.

Asda in Hartlepool has signed up to the new scheme The Power of Play, which looks at ways of encouraging children to develop through play and champions the idea of using everyday household items and their imagination to have fun.

Children in Need. Archie Joe Jewson, age 10 weeks. Picture: Shanese Jewson.

Activities have been held in tandem with fundraising for the BBC appeal, with staff pulling on fancy dress and collecting cash at the tills.

The supermarket also sold out of all stock from its Children in Need merchandise days before the big day arrived as people sought out clothes and accessories to wear at school or work in support of the day.

It has also run a tombola, offered people the chance to fill in Pudsey colouring in activity sheets and play games such as noughts and crosses.

The celebrations were put together by Jackie Carroll, the community champion at the Marina Way store.

They will continue for days to come as the shop looks to raise as much money as possible, while people will be welcome to pick up free playcards, which show how they can make games with their children from items left over from their shop, such as musical instruments, dens and space stations.

Jackie said: “This is Asda’s 17th year as proud supporters of BBC Children in Need and I’m delighted to host activity in Hartlepool.

“It’s been great seeing shoppers drop in money to the buckets as they’ve finished their shop.

“It’s really important that we support this because it’s a big thing and we want to show our support.

Children in Need. Jessie and Sonny, age 4. Picture: Sandra Barnard.

“Not everyone has a lot of money and this goes to show that you don’t have to to still have lots of fun.

“We hope more people come in and take part over the next few days.”

The Children in Need campaign has also been backed by families across the town as youngsters dressed for the annual cause and sent picturtes into the Mail.

Children in Need. Jake Hunter, age 3. Picture: Remi Hunter.

Children in Need. Evie-Rae, age 9 months. Picture: Leanne Rutherford.