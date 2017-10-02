At least 50 killed and 406 hurt in mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip

At least 50 people have been killed and 406 others injured in a shooting at a concert in Las Vegas.

A Las Vegas resident, named as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, has been confirmed as the gunman who opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

He died at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, situated across from the concert. He began shooting from the 32nd floor of the hotel, where he had a room.

Numerous "rifles" were found inside it, Las Vegas Police said.

In addition to Paddock, police confirmed they located a woman who may have been his room-mate - Marilou Danley, 62.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said officers believe this was a "lone wolf" attack.

More than 100 people have been injured.

US records show Paddock lived in a three-year-old, 396,000 dollar (£297,554) two-bedroom home in the tiny desert community of Mesquite, 80 miles north east of Las Vegas near the Arizona state border.

Local media said he had also previously lived in Reno, Nevada, California and Florida.

The Las Vegas concert massacre has been confirmed as the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip last night after authorities received reports of an active gunman near a music festival.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay across Las Vegas Boulevard, and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said he and his girlfriend were watching country star Jason Aldean's performance when he heard what sounded like fireworks. The music stopped temporarily and then started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes, Mr Yazzie said.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances near the concert venue. Some attendees later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Police shut down the usually busy Las Vegas Boulevard and authorities across the state and federal ranks converged on the scene as dozens of ambulances ferried those struck by gunfire.

Nearby Interstate 15 and flights at McCarran International Airport were briefly closed.

Hospital emergency rooms were jammed with victims delivered by ambulance. Others loaded the wounded into their cars and drove them to hospitals.

Among those killed were two off-duty police officers who were attending the concert. Two on-duty officers were wounded, including one who underwent surgery and was upgraded to stable condition, police said.