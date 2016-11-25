Attempted murder charge

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the attempted murder of a Hartlepool woman.

Alex Tsega Gebryse, 30, of no fixed abode, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, after the victim was left in a critical condition after an attack in Stephen Street.

The 24-year-old woman was discovered with serious neck injuries, after police were called in the early hours of Wednesday.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The bench sent the case to Teesside Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on December 23.