Attempted murder trial set after assault victim was left with severed spinal cord

A man will stand trial next year accused of the attempted murder of a young mum who suffered a severed spinal cord in a knife attack.

Cleveland Police officers found Sehma Kidani, 24, in the street with seven wounds to her neck.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC said at Teesside Crown Court that the injuries were “catastrophic”.

She was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough in a critical condition.

Ms Kidani’s former partner and father of her child Alex Gebreys, 30, is charged with attempted murder following the attack on November 23 in Stephen Street, Hartlepool.

Alex Tsega Gebreys, aged 30, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court yesterday.

Mr Soppitt said the trial is expected to last three days.

He said that Ms Kidani had made a recording of her evidence in chief, and that any questioning of her would be done remotely.

Gebreys, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody until his trial on April 10.