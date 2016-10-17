Author is set to give his new book profits to Bradley Lowery

A generous Wearside author has pledged his share of the profits from his first children’s novel to battling youngster Bradley Lowery.

Gary Harrison, from Queen’s Crescent, Sunderland, will use his novel, ‘The Barberry Fields,’ to raise funds for five-year-old Bradley who is battling cancer neuroblastoma.

Author Gary Harrison who writes under the name of Gary Engel with his latest ebook The Barbary Fields of which profits are going to Bradley Lowery. Picture by FRANK REID

The Blackhall youngster is battling the condition for a second time and needs to raise as much as possible for pioneering treatment in America.

Mr Harrison, 32, has written the e-book, under his pseudonym, Gary Engel, which tells the story of wild animals struggle of adapting in a changing environment whilst facing the treat of foxes and humans.

Mr Harrison said he came up with the idea to donate his share of the book after being touched by the story of the youngster’s fight with cancer.

He said: “This is my first children’s book.

“I heard about Bradley’s story in the media and I wanted to give my support, so I am using my first children’s novel, ‘The Barberry Fields,’ to raise funds for Bradley.

“Al of my share of the e-book will go to Bradley’s cause.

“The book is available online from stores such as Amazon and costs £5.19, so a couple of pounds from each sale will go to him. “His family are aware of what I am doing and are really pleased.

“I just thought with it being a children’s book it would be a nice link.

“I hope to raise as much as possible.”

The latest novel will be Mr Harrison’s third e-book and is in the pipeline to be made into a paperback novel, with the potential to raise further funds.

“I am in talks to make it into a paperback book,” Mr Harrison added. “The story is about a badger and a group of animals who are trying to cope when their habitat is threatened.

“It is a pleasure to be able to help Bradley.”

Bradley was first diagnosed with the cancer in 2013, undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family set about raising £700,000 to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

The target has now been reached, but vital funds are still needed to cover additional costs.

To but the book visit: www.amazon.co.uk