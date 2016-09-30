Autumnal weekend forecast for North East after one of the hottest Septembers on record

Britain has experienced one of the hottest Septembers since records began, provisional Met Office figures suggest.

This month's mean temperature (14.8C) is currently the second warmest on record - behind first-place 2006 (15.2C) and just in front of 1949 (14.6C).

The hottest day of the year so far was recorded on September 13 when Gravesend in Kent baked in a country-wide high of 34.4C (94F).

It is the first time in over 60 years the hottest day of the year has come in the first month of autumn.

The Met Office forecast for the North East over the coming days

Today:

Many parts will see dry conditions for most of the day with sunny spells. A few isolated showers will develop here and there, perhaps locally heavy. Breezy during the morning and feeling a little cooler than of late. Maximum Temperature 15 °C.

Tonight:

Becoming largely dry with clear spells during the evening with most of the showers dying out, perhaps one or two continuing in the west. Quite chilly with light winds. Minimum Temperature 5 °C.

Saturday:

A cold start, then a fine and dry morning with light winds and sunny spells. Scattered showers are likely to develop during the afternoon, these unlikely to affect all parts. Maximum Temperature 15 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mainly dry with prolonged sunshine Sunday and Monday, with chilly mornings, perhaps with rural grass frost. Less cold Tuesday morning, with a little more cloud around and perhaps rain later.

The vast majority of areas across the UK were above the 30-year average September temperature, with many eastern parts almost 3C above.

The data covers the period up until the 27th, with full figures expected on Tuesday October 4, the Met Office said.

Despite thunderstorms and heavy flooding in some parts, in total the UK received less rainfall than usual with 84mm recorded versus the September average of 96.4mm.

In mid-September half a month's rain fell in just a few hours causing widespread transport delays and electricity shortages particularly across the south and south-east.

Emma Sharples, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said the month started on an "unsettled note" but warm air coming from the continent caused temperatures to climb "putting comments that summer was over to bed".

She said: "There will be some fine and bright weather next week, with temperatures in the high teens and low 20s in some places: all is not lost yet.

"Recently we have had some lovely sunrises and clear skies at night, allowing us to see pictures of the aurora (borealis, Northern Lights).

"Overall, September will end on a mixed note with lower, more autumnal, temperatures expected."